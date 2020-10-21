A new cancer research building at The Christie Hospital in Manchester is set to be completed, five years after it was badly damaged in a fire.

No-one was hurt in the blaze caused by welding work at The Cancer Research UK Manchester Institute in April 2017.

The new facility, which is twice the size of the former Paterson building, is set to open in April 2023.

The Christie said it wants to double the number of cancer patients taking part in clinical trials by 2030.

Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk