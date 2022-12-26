A mother and daughter who run a bakery in Bury have said they are struggling with the rising costs of raw ingredients but are trying to keep costs down because "no-one is going to pay £7 for a brownie".

Fran Harrison, co-owner of Little Blonde Bakes, said the price of sugar and butter had doubled, along with paying more for eggs and packaging, while electricity charges have trebled.

She said people might see cakes as a luxury they cannot afford as they are also faced with the rising cost of living.

"We're actually absorbing a lot of the profits because we don't want to put our prices up," she added.

The government said businesses were being offered financial support through the Energy Bill Relief Scheme "which means they will pay less than half the predicted wholesale cost of energy this winter".

