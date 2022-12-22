A stunning choreographed light show at Manchester's Heaton Park marked the Jewish festival of Chanukah.

The menorah - the oldest and most important Jewish symbol - was created using 150 drones for the festival of light.

Rabbi Moshe Cohen said organisers wanted to do something different this year "to spread the light and bring people together".

