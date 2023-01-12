An animal sanctuary has said it is seeing a "huge rise" in unwanted animals at the same time as facing increases in bills.

Karen Weed of Bleakholt Animal Sanctuary in Ramsbottom, Greater Manchester, said the impact of the cost of living was "terrifying".

"Obviously if you can't afford to heat your house or feed your children animals are going to be the first thing that go," she said.

She said "so early on in January" the charity was already seeing puppies, which were unwanted Christmas presents, being brought in.

