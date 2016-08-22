'I was sold to men for sex but police did nothing'

A woman whose husband trafficked her to hundreds of men has told how police failed to investigate her repeated complaints.

Tina - not her real name - said her husband beat her up and forced her into prostitution for eight years.

She told BBC North West Tonight he took her all over the UK "to sell me for sex".

She said she told Greater Manchester Police several times between 2009 and 2015.

"When I eventually managed to get away, they didn't do anything," she said.

The force has apologised to the woman for failing to investigate her complaints of being a victim of modern slavery.

