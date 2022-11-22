CCTV footage of a drink-driver who killed a man in a crash while three times over the limit has been released by police.

Ryan McElroy's Vauxhall Crossland crashed into a Vauxhall Insignia while travelling at 60mph in a 30mph zone in Gorton on 5 December 2022, killing church volunteer and student Louis Dube.

Footage released by Greater Manchester Police showed him struggling to stand and walk while going to his car and then veering off the road as he drove away.

Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk