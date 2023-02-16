A painted Bangladeshi rickshaw, a World War One uniform and flyers from 1970s gay nightclubs are among exhibits offering a fresh view of South Asian culture in a new gallery.

Manchester Museum has created the gallery as part of its £15m renovation.

It says it is the "first permanent gallery in the UK to celebrate the lived experiences and contributions of the South Asian diaspora".

Artist Azraa Motala feels it is "important" to see her culture and young women represented.

