Man, 76, completes skydive in memory of his wife

A 76-year-old man who completed a skydive in memory of his wife said he loved every part of it but especially the landing.

Tom Lowery's wife, Joan Lyons, died from a brain tumour last year.

The septuagenarian, from Irlam, Salford, jumped 11,000ft (3,350m) from a plane to raise money for St Ann's Hospice which cared for his wife at its Little Hulton site.

Mr Lowery, who was recently diagnosed with prostrate cancer, said he enjoyed it but he was relieved to be back on solid ground at the Black Knights Parachute Centre in Cockerham, Lancashire.

