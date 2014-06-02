Actress Maxine Peake has described plans to close an historic theatre as "an attack in some ways on our art".

Oldham Coliseum is set to close next month after losing its entire Arts Council England funding.

The star, who was among campaigners who attended a public meeting in protest at the plans, said venues like the Coliseum needed to stay open because they were "a sanctuary for a lot of people".

Oldham Council previously said the theatre was not fit for purpose and unveiled plans for a new £24m venue.

Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk