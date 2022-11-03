The mother of one of the Manchester Arena attack victims has said forgiving the suicide bomber was her protection "from bitterness, hate and negative emotions".

Figen Murray's son Martyn Hett was one of 22 people killed when Salman Abedi detonated a homemade device on 22 May 2017.

"Anger was never on my radar," counter-terrorism campaigner Ms Murray told BBC North West Tonight ahead of the Manchester Arena Inquiry's final report's publication.

"He was not born as a terrorist... at such a young age somebody put these ideas in his head.

"The real culprit for me was always the ideology, not the person," she said.

