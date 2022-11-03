The mother of a man murdered in the Manchester Arena bombing has said forgiveness would never be an option "for such evil intentions".

Liam Curry, 19, and his girlfriend 17-year-old Chloe Rutherford were among 22 people killed at a concert in May 2017.

An inquiry found the security service MI5 missed a significant chance to take action that might have prevented the bombing.

Speaking outside court, Caroline Curry, said: "From top to bottom, MI5 to the associates of the attacker, we will always believe that you all played a part in the murder of our children."

MI5 director-general Ken McCallum said he was "profoundly sorry" the security service "did not prevent the attack".

"I deeply regret that such intelligence was not obtained," he said.

