Harry Styles fans are flocking to a new walking trail of the icon's old haunts in Holmes Chapel in Cheshire.

The Holmes Chapel Partnership set up the walk over fears the fans were "risking life and limb" by taking a dangerous route to visit Harry's Wall at the Twemlow Viaduct.

The site is believed to be where the former One Direction member had his first kiss.

