Supermarket customers in Greater Manchester have begun to receive grocery deliveries from robots.

Co-op has partnered with Trafford Council and Starship Technologies to offer the service to 24,000 residents in Sale, Greater Manchester.

The robots are lightweight and travel at human walking pace - no faster than 4mph (6km/h).

It comes after the scheme was tried out in other areas including Leeds, Milton Keynes and Northampton.

