Apprentice star Marnie Swindells says boxing belongs to everyone

Boxing gym owner Marnie Swindells has said she wants to spread the word that the sport "belongs to everyone".

The 28-year-old court advocate and gold medal-winning boxer beat fellow finalist Rochelle Anthony.

Ms Swindells, who is from Oldham, won Lord Sugar's £250,000 investment along with the partnership.

She said the moment he picked her was "so surreal".

Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk