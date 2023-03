A new disco for adults with special needs has proved to be a hit in Greater Manchester.

Keelie's Disco was inspired by Jodie Waldron's sister who has autism.

"The amount of people here having a good time makes it all worthwhile," said Ms Waldron.

"I don't want it to end."

Video journalist: Jade Taylorson

