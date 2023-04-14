Dogs brought to the UK for a safe haven have experienced the sea and sand for the first time in the UK.

The pooches did not paws for thought as they enjoyed the water near Formby's sand dunes in Merseyside, after a trip from their Dogs 4 Rescue sanctuary in Manchester.

The not-for-profit organisation said the dogs prefer to "focus on what they can do, rather than what they can't".

Manager Emma Billington described the trip to the beach as "magical".

