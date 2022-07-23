A brood of seven ducklings have been rescued from a drain by firefighters.

Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service said the flock were found floundering beneath a grate on Underwood Road in Alderley Edge on Monday morning.

It said a crew took immediate action to free the feathered fledglings and then release the waddling waterfowl back to their mother.

