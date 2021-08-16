Villagers knit life-size King Charles for coronation

Villagers have spent four months knitting a life-size King Charles to mark the monarch's coronation.

The woollen model is standing aloft in Holmes Chapel, Cheshire, after hundreds of hours of work with more than 100 balls of wool.

The villagers also made a garden display complete with a spade, wheelbarrow and wellington boots with flowers to represent the King's love of nature.

The mannequin, which has been stored in a volunteer's living room, will go on display in the village church.

