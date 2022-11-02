A teenager who has been accepted into one of England's top dance schools after teaching himself to dance in his bedroom during the Covid-19 lockdowns has said being able to pursue his dreams "feels surreal".

Nic Lee, from Ashton-under-Lyne in Tameside, is to join London Contemporary Dance School, the alumni of which have go on to work with Rambert Dance Company, DV8, Jasmin Vardimon Company, Matthew Bourne's New Adventures and Hofesh Shechter Company.

The 17-year-old will be one of the school's youngest students, as it usually only offers places to those aged 18 or over.

He said learning to dance had changed his life "forever" and he hoped to one day tour internationally as a professional performer.

