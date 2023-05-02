A non-league side took a leaf out of their Premier League neighbours' book to celebrate in true top flight style after clinching promotion with a last-gasp winner.

Warrington Town's 1-0 win over Bamber Bridge on Monday put the side into the National League North and sparked huge celebrations at the Cantilever Park stadium.

The players went on to lift the trophy in front of their jubilant fans in a manner not dissimilar to that of Manchester City.

Chairman Toby Macormac said it was "a great celebration" and they went on to have "a great party", though he said it had left the ground looking "like we've had Glastonbury here".

