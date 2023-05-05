North West charity champions invited to coronation

Charity champions from the north west have been invited to King Charles III's Coronation.

Sahil Osman from Blackburn said he it was "mesmerised" when he saw the invitation. The 17-year-old has been recognised for charity he work he did during lockdown.

BBC Radio Merseyside presenter Billy Hui who has been invited in recognition of charity work he does through local choir Sing Me Merseyside said "its going to be absolutely surreal".

Two Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service cadets invited to the Coronation Concert on Sunday said it was an "honour" to be going to the "once in a lifetime" event.