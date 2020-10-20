Cath Brookfield, 91, has set herself a walking challenge to raise money for a new lift at a deaf club she attends.

Ms Brookfield, from Newton-le-Willows, Merseyside, struggles with mobility and has chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

She is aiming to walk four miles by the end of the month to raise the cash for Ashton Deaf Club in Ashton-in-Makerfield, so those with mobility problems can continue to attend the group.

Video journalist: Molly Brewer