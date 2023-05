A man has lowered ducklings from his rooftop apartment after their mother nested on his balcony for a fourth year.

Steve Stuttard carefully lowered the ducklings down nine floors on Salford Quays to reunite them with their mother.

He then helped carry them alongside her to nearby water.

