Take a look behind the scenes at Wembley ahead of the first ever all-Manchester FA Cup final.

The BBC's Roger Johnson went for a wander around team-branded dressing rooms and exercise areas - as well as viewing inspirational fan messages and photo features.

The stadium will be filled with 90,000 fans for the historic game which will see Manchester City look to stay on course for the Treble and United chase a domestic cup double - as well as look to protect their record 1999 Treble win.

