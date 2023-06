An ice cream man has described the moment Manchester City's Erling Haaland boarded his van and helped serve up frozen treats for fun.

The goal-scoring wonder was out celebrating his team's historic Treble when he spotted the van and knocked on the window.

Stunned owner Ejaz Azam said it was his "favourite moment ever" and was only too happy to welcome Haaland onboard.

The Scandinavian striker said it was "incredible" to make his own ice cream.