An alleyway which was blighted with fly-tipping and littering has been transformed by green-fingered locals.

The Manchester ginnel is now home to shrubs, flowers and artwork.

Mark Edwards, who started the project, said it had helped improve his family's mental health.

Video journalist: Isobel Fry

