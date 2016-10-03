Students in a school brass band from Wigan have spoken of their excitement after appearing in a film celebrating the greatest hits of Take That.

The band, from Fred Longworth High School in Tyldesley, performed alongside Gary Barlow by video chat during the Covid-19 lockdowns and he was so impressed he asked them to be in the film, Greatest Days.

Ethan, 16, said it was "a surreal experience", and one that he would "never forget".

Video journalist: Isobel Fry

Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk