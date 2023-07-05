As the NHS marks its 75th anniversary, we look back in 75 seconds on some of its key moments here in the North West of England.

From Trafford being home to the first NHS hospital to transforming the lives of millions thanks to Wrightington Hospital's hip replacement pioneers.

From Oldham being the birthplace of the world's first test-tube baby to providing cutting edge cancer treatment at The Christie and Clatterbridge.

The region's hospitals have been at heart of so much innovation.

