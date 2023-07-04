Police in Manchester said they have made the largest ever seizure of counterfeit goods in the UK.

Over 580 tonnes of items, including clothes, drugs and illicit tobacco, were found in raids on 207 shipping containers on the outskirts of Cheetham Hill, Manchester.

Greater Manchester Police estimated the loss to criminals to be about £87m.

The crackdown on fake goods is part of Operation Vulcan which has shut down 100 shops in Manchester.

