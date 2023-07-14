Priest who rode on motorbike at funeral criticised

A priest who rode on an off-road motorcycle scattering holy water after a funeral has been criticised by his diocese.

Father Frankie Mulgrew was filmed blessing those attending the funeral of 15-year-old , who died when his e-bike collided with an ambulance.

He travelled on the back of the bike behind a balaclava-clad rider.

The Diocese of Salford said: "The way this blessing took place is not what we would expect from our clergy".

The BBC has asked Fr Mulgrew's church, St James and All Souls in Salford, Greater Manchester, to comment.