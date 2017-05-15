Swimmers have said the restoration of an Edwardian swimming baths in Manchester was "worthwhile".

The venue in Withington had been saved from closure after a campaign from local residents.

A lot of the original tiling and brickwork has been restored rather than replaced, Paul Smith, director of Withington Baths said.

After attracting lottery funding, the site includes a new stained glass window sporting the city's symbol of the industrious bee.

Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk