An 11-year-old girl has been given the keys to her own chocolate factory by landing the role of Charlie Bucket in the famous Roald Dahl story.

Harmony, from Urmston, Trafford, will appear in a musical version of the tale at Manchester's Palace Theatre.

"It feels really amazing how I’ve come from such small roles into this massive big major role," she said.

She is one of several children to play the part during the show's current tour.

The musical is based on the story starring Willy Wonka, first published in 1964.

Harmony added: "I get nervous but I think nerves is what brings you on to be an amazing actor."

Video journalist: Steve Saul

