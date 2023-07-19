Footage captures moment killer driver hit 123mph

A driver who filmed himself speeding at 123mph before hitting and killing a pregnant mother-of-two has been jailed for 12 years.

Adil Iqbal admitted causing the death of Frankie Jules-Hough, 38, by dangerous driving on the M66 in Bury, Greater Manchester, on 13 May.

The 22-year-old also admitted causing serious injury to her son, aged nine, and nephew, aged four.

The family's solicitor described the sentence as "insulting".

