Bins in Manchester are inviting people to vote on divisive issues when they discard of their rubbish, in a bid to stop people littering.

Manchester City Council said the polls, including Noel or Liam, Barm or Muffin and Barbie or Oppenheimer, made tidying up "fun".

They are placed across the city and use technology which weighs the rubbish and counts the score.

