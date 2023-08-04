The partner of a pregnant woman killed by a driver who filmed himself speeding at 123mph has told the BBC the crash scene was like a "horror movie"

Adil Iqbal, 22, was jailed for 12 years after admitting causing the death of Frankie Jules-Hough, 38, on the M66 in Bury, Greater Manchester, on 13 May.

Ms Jules-Hough's partner Calvin Buckley said he received a phone call saying his girlfriend had been in a crash.

Mr Buckley spoke to BBC Breakfast about his arrival at the scene of the crash.