Leigh fans hoping to win the Challenge Cup for a second time are recalling the last time their team lifted the trophy more than 50 years ago.

The brother of Leigh hooker Kevin Ashcroft has told how he passed him the trophy so he could show it to supporters at his local pub.

He said: "The landlord filled it up with beer and everybody had a good drink."

Supporters Cynthia and Steve both went to Wembley to cheer on Leigh in 1971 separately - and now they are set to return to the national stadium as a married couple five decades later.

They will be among the crowds hoping to celebrate success again as Leigh Leopards take on Hull Kingston Rovers on Saturday.

