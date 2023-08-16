The family of England's Ella Toone and other regulars at a pub which bears a mural of her have gone wild for the star's goal in the Lionesses' semi-final victory at the World Cup.

The Manchester United midfielder's Euro 2022 heroics saw her image painted on the side of The Union Arms in her home town of Tyldesley in Wigan.

Her family and other fans crowded into the pub for the semi-final against Australia and were not disappointed, as Toone's stunning opener put England on the road to victory.

Landlady Sharon Mattin said those assembled knew "Ella would do it".

"We knew it was going to be her game," she added.

Pictures from video journalist Isobel Fry.

