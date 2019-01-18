Comic overwhelmed as millions watch slo-mo footballer routine

A comic whose slow-motion impression of a footballer celebrating has been watched by millions online has said the reaction has been "overwhelming".

Karl Porter's routine has been widely shared online, with his Instagram post receiving more than 3.3 million views.

It has also garnered thousands of comments, including one from the Premier League asking who inspired it.

The 30-year-old said it was based on what he saw during his time as a binman at Manchester City's Etihad stadium.

