A fashion designer has said he was "made up" seeing singer Shania Twain unexpectedly wearing an outfit on stage.

Ewan Job, who was in the crowd for the star's Manchester show on Monday, said he was left speechless when she appeared in the hot pink cowboy-style outfit.

The singer said she had "Shania'd" it a bit but the former University of Salford student, who runs his own label, said he was happy with her alterations.

"I didn't expect any of these things. I just thought I was going to see Shania Twain," he said.

Video journalism by Lydia Flavell.

Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, X and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk