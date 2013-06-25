Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Plan for £260m Anfield regeneration
A £260m proposal to regenerate an area of Liverpool has been revealed.
The plans for Anfield, which are subject to a public consultation, would see Liverpool FC's stadium expanded and new housing and a business hub built.
The plan would also see the creation of a wide avenue through Stanley Park, which would end in a new public square.
A spokesman for Liverpool City Council said the completed buildings could create up to 700 jobs in the area.
-
25 Jun 2013
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window