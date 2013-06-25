Anfield
Plan for £260m Anfield regeneration

A £260m proposal to regenerate an area of Liverpool has been revealed.

The plans for Anfield, which are subject to a public consultation, would see Liverpool FC's stadium expanded and new housing and a business hub built.

The plan would also see the creation of a wide avenue through Stanley Park, which would end in a new public square.

A spokesman for Liverpool City Council said the completed buildings could create up to 700 jobs in the area.

