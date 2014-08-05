Video

The role of the Liverpool Pals in the First World War was the inspiration for a piece of street theatre which saw huge marionettes strolling through the streets of Liverpool.

Actress Sue Johnston joined the crowds over three days last month as French theatre company Royal De Luxe told the story.

The Royle Family star also visited the site of the attack on Guillemont in France and heard from historian Tony Wainwright about how the Pals lost nearly 500 men on 30 July 1916. It was described as the "blackest day" in their history.

