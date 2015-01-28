Media player
Chester Zoo recreates Indonesian landscape
A container load of old and battered objects from half way around the world has arrived at Chester Zoo.
They included a boat, some roof tiles and several cages - artefacts from Indonesia being used in a new development at the zoo.
The Islands project aims to recreate natural environments for tigers, orang-utans and crocodiles.
28 Jan 2015
