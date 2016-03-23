Video

The teenager who killed Merseyside PC Dave Phillips with a pick-up truck had failed to stop for police in a high-speed crash five months earlier.

Clayton Williams crashed a stolen car after refusing to stop for police in New Brighton on 3 May 2015.

Court records show the judge who sentenced Williams for that offence told him he could have killed himself and others and warned him to make wiser choices when he left detention.

PC Phillips was killed three weeks after Williams' subsequent release from a Young Offenders' Institution.

Williams was cleared of murder but found guilty of manslaughter.