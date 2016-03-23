Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Police killer Clayton Williams 'failed to stop' in previous crash
The teenager who killed Merseyside PC Dave Phillips with a pick-up truck had failed to stop for police in a high-speed crash five months earlier.
Clayton Williams crashed a stolen car after refusing to stop for police in New Brighton on 3 May 2015.
Court records show the judge who sentenced Williams for that offence told him he could have killed himself and others and warned him to make wiser choices when he left detention.
PC Phillips was killed three weeks after Williams' subsequent release from a Young Offenders' Institution.
Williams was cleared of murder but found guilty of manslaughter.
-
23 Mar 2016
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-merseyside-35864618/police-killer-clayton-williams-failed-to-stop-in-previous-crashRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window