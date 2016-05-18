Video

The former match commander in charge on the day of the Hillsborough disaster has declined to comment on the inquests' unlawful killing conclusion.

Retired South Yorkshire Ch Supt David Duckenfield was tracked down to San Francisco airport in the United States.

He told the BBC: "At the present time due to the ongoing criminal inquiry, I'm afraid I'm unable to comment and I hope you will excuse me."

Operation Resolve, the criminal inquiry into the 1989 disaster, is continuing.

Mr Duckenfield has not made any public comment since the inquests ended last month.

Giving evidence at the inquests, Mr Duckenfield said he had "buried his head in the sand" in the years that followed the disaster.

He said he had been incompetent and that his "mistakes" and "oversight" had contributed to the tragedy.

He apologised to the victims' families, adding: "It's now dawned on me what it means to you."