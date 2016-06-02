Rocco, Rohan and Roman
Video

Tests prove triplets are identical

A mother from Liverpool has discovered her 10-month-old boys are "very rare" genetically identical triplets.

Becki Allen, 23, had been told she was expecting non-identical triplets when she was pregnant.

However, after people kept saying Rocco, Rohan and Roman were identical she had DNA tests done for "peace of mind".

She talks to BBC North West Tonight's Yunus Mulla.

