Red Arrows' cockpit camera captures Liverpool skyline
The Red Arrows filmed Liverpool's skyline as its team flew over the city.
The RAF's aerobatic squad used a camera in the cockpit to capture landmarks along the River Mersey on Saturday.
08 Aug 2016
