The idea of an excursion to distant places became popular from the 1840s onwards. People were taking day trips and seeing parts of the country they had never seen before.

Take a journey on England's railways from the "golden age" of steam to the modern world of the commuter, using aerial, underground and drone footage.

Discover how railways have changed our lives and made an impact on the landscape.

This film also features time lapse photography and "on board" cameras to provide a dramatic train journey across England.

Railways: The Making of a Nation is on BBC Four from Thursday, 13 October and on the iPlayer thereafter.

However, it wasn't all seaside and sand. Some excursion trains were set up to satisfy the public's demand to witness public executions. Other lines transported people to enjoy horse racing and sporting events.

Thousands visited resorts, spa towns and the coast. A new wave of Victorian tourists spent their cash on holidays and visited hotels at stations and beyond.

The ultimate experience was often to head to the hills and sample clean air, far away from industrial grime and pollution.