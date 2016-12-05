Firefighters tackle warehouse blaze

Video

Fire investigators are trying to identify what materials have been burned in a blaze at a recycling plant in Prescot, Merseyside, which handles hazardous waste.

The fire began at Remondis on Carr Lane at about 06:00 GMT on Sunday.

Fire crews have found "containers filled with oily rags" at the warehouse, Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service (MFRS) said.

The Environment Agency said it had not been necessary to monitor air quality.