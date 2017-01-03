Video

The railway line linking Wirral and Liverpool has closed for six weeks while old track is replaced.

Commuters will have to catch replacement buses during the first phase of work on the Wirral loop line.

Trains will start and terminate at Birkenhead North and Birkenhead Central, with buses running to and from Liverpool stations.

While there was minimal disruption on the first day, many people have yet to return to work after the festive break.