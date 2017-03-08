Media player
England's oldest working cooper to retire
The oldest working cooper in England is retiring.
Les Skinner, 72, from Liverpool is a cooper - someone who makes wooden barrels and casks - but after more than 50 years in the trade, he is is calling it a day.
08 Mar 2017
